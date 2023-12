Australia opt to bat against India in one-off women's Test

Mumbai: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the one-off women's Test against hosts India here on Thursday.

India-handed wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh her maiden Test cap while left-arm pacer Lauren Cheatle also makes her Test debut for Australia.

The Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c/wk), Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Kim Garth, Lauren Cheatle.