Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup

Colombo (PTI): Australia stand-in captain Travis Head won the toss and elected to bat against Ireland in their T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Regular skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of Australia's opening fixture after sustaining a groin injury.

Ireland, on the other hand, are unchanged.

Teams

Australia: Travis Head(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa.

Ireland: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.