Australia opt to bowl against India

Guwahati, Nov 28 (PTI) Australia skipper Matthew Wade won the toss and opted to bowl against India in their third T20I here on Tuesday.

Eyeing to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, India made a solitary change to their line-up, bringing in Avesh Khan in place of Mukesh Kumar, who has taken a break for his marriage.

Deepak Chahar has been named his replacement, following a six-wicket haul in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Australia brought in Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

Teams India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Prasidh Krishna. Australia: Matthew Wade (c/wk), Travis Head, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha and Kane Richardson. PTI KHS KHS