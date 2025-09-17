Australia opt to bowl against India in second women's ODI

Mullanpur, Sep 17 (PTI) Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Both teams made two changes to their playing eleven. Hosts India brought in Arundhati Reddy and Renuka Singh for Jemimah Rodrigues and Shree Charani.

Darcie Brown and Georgia Voll replaced Kim Garth and Phoebe Litchfield in the Australian team.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams: India: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Goud.

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt. PTI BS APA APA