Australia opt to bowl against India in Women's World Cup match

Visakhapatnam, Oct 12 (PTI) Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match here on Sunday.

Australia brought in spin all-rounder Sophie Molineux in place of Georgia Wareham in the crunch game, while India retained the same playing XI as in the previous game, which they lost to South Africa.

"Pitch looks better than what we had in the last game. Same XI. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It's about how you bounce back. We were there in the game for 95 overs, lots of positives for us," said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Teams: Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.