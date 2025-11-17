Australia pace spearhead Cummins to lead SRH for 3rd consecutive season in IPL

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Australia's premier fast bowler Pat Cummins was on Monday appointed as captain of Rajasthan Royals for third consecutive IPL season.

SRH confirmed Cummins role as leader on its 'X' handle with his pictures without divulging details.

Cummins has officially been ruled out of the first Ashes Test in Perth due to his back injury but he is expected to be ready for the second match in Brisbane.

Steven Smith will captain Australia in the opening Test against England which begins on November 21. The second Test in Brisbane begins on December 4.

Cummins took over SRH's captaincy from South African Aiden Markram in 2024 after he was bought by the franchise for a whopping Rs 20.50 crore in the 2024 IPL players auction following Australia's success in the World Test Championship and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Cummins had earlier played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

