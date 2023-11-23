Australia post mammoth 208/3 against India in first T20I

Visakhapatnam, Nov 23 (PTI) Josh Inglis smashed his maiden century in the format to power Australia to 208 for three against India in the first T20 International of the five-match series, here on Thursday.

Inglis smashed a fiery 110 off just 50 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and eight sixes to propel Australia to the massive total.

Besides Inglis, Steve Smith made 52 off 41 deliveries with the help of eight boundaries.

For India, Prasidh Krishna (1/50) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/54) picked up one wicket apiece.

Brief Scores: Australia 208 for 3 in 20 overs (Josh Inglis 110, Steve Smith 52; Prasidh Krishna 1/50). PTI SSC SSC DDV