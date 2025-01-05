Australia reach 71-3 at lunch after India set 162-run target in fifth Test

Sydney, Jan 5 (PTI) Australia reached 71 for three at lunch after India set a victory target of 162 on the third day of the fifth and final Test here on Sunday.

Travis Head (5) and Usman Khawaja (19) were at the crease during the break with Australia still needing 91 runs with seven wickets in hand. Prasidh Krishna took all three wickets to fall in Australian innings.

Resuming day three at 141 for six, India lost their remaining four wickets for 16 runs to be all out for 157 in their second innings.

Pat Cummins and Scott Boland shared the wickets in the session with the latter completing a six wicket haul.

Brief Score: India 1st innings: 185 Australia 1st innings: 181 India 2nd innings: 157 all out in 39.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 61, Scott Boland 6/45).

Australia 2nd innings: 71 for 3 in 13 overs (Usman Khawaja 19 batting; Prasidh Krishna 3/27). PTI ATK BS BS