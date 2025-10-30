Mumbai: Opener Phoebe Litchfield's scintillating 119 off 93 balls formed the cornerstone of defending champions Australia's massive 338 all out against India in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup, here Thursday.

This is the highest total by any team in a Women's World Cup semi-final. surpassing South Africa's 319 against England in the first semi-final of the ongoing tournament.

Apart from Litchfield, Ellyse Perry (77 off 88 balls) played a good hand in a 155-run second wicket stand while Ashleigh Gardner's (63 off 45 balls) big hits put the Southern Stars in complete command after a shoddy bowling effort from India.

Barring young spinner Shree Charani (2/49 in 10 overs), all other bowlers were sent on a leatherhunt with Deepti Sharma giving away 73 runs for his two wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia 338 in 50 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 119, Ellyse Perry 77, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Deepti Sharma 2/73, Shree Charani 2/49).