Indore: Australia captain Alyssa Healy will miss Wednesday's Women's World Cup match against England here due to a calf injury with Tahlia McGrath set to lead the seven-time champions.

The Australian skipper, who hit back-to-back centuries in the previous two games, suffered the injury during a training session on Saturday.

"Yeah, obviously really unfortunate there for her with just a slight calf strain," Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke said at the pre-match press conference here on Tuesday.

With 294 runs from four innings, Healy, who opens the innings for Australia, is currently the leading run scorer in the tournament. Georgia Voll is expected to open alongside Phoebe Litchfield against England.

"We've got some options. Obviously, the one is Georgia Vol that's here and has filled that role before, but we'll sit down today and probably just make sure we're getting our matchups right and come to a final decision.

"But we've certainly got some depth there in our batting, so there is some opportunities outside of that move as well," Nitschke said.