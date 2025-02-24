Australia, South Africa cricket match promises run fest in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Australia and South Africa, two teams possessing plenty of batting firepower, will look to outmuscle each other here on Tuesday and put one foot in the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.

Not many were giving a depleted Australia a chance in the tournament but their record-breaking chase against England in Lahore has once again shown their penchant for rising to the occasion in ICC events.

The dew played its part the other night in Lahore and could once again aid the chasing team in Rawalpindi.

Australia are bound to miss the pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the tournament but at least in the opener, the audacious batting display compensated for their absence.

Josh Inglis' confidence must be sky high after playing the innings of his life with runs also coming from the bat of Matthew Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell.

That leaves out only skipper Steve Smith and opener Travis Head in the batting department and they could score a big one against the Proteas.

A better bowling effort would be expected from left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson and Maxwell too was on the expensive side against England. The sixth bowler's role is likely to be shared by Labuschagne and Short.

Like Inglis, Ryan Rickleton in the South African dressing room would be beaming with confidence after an attacking hundred against Afghanistan. Number three, four, five striking half-centuries augurs well for the Temba Bavuma-led side.

Heinrich Klaasen missed out on the last game due to injury and his participation in Tuesday's game is not certain.

South Africa's pace attack is certainly stronger than their opponents with Kagiso Rabada leading the charge.

With first choice players not available, South Africa did not have the best of build ups for Champions Trophy but are backing themselves to go all the way.

"I think as a group we might not have had the best results coming into this tournament, but quietly I think everyone's quite confident. We do have incredibly good players in this team, not just in the team but obviously the whole squad as well," said Rickleton.

"There's guys that are maybe a bit young in the side as well that are also looking to make an impact. But I don't think we're too burdened by the hunt to win the whole thing.

"Obviously, we're here to do that. But we don't let that restrict us. We have to play our best game, have fun, enjoy each other's company," he added.

Australia XI

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha.

South Africa XI

Ryan Rickelton (wicketkeeper), Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch.

Match starts 2.30 IST.