Australia win toss, elect to bowl against India in 2nd T20I

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second Women's T20I here on Sunday.

Australia made one change, bringing Kim Garth for Natalie Brown, while India fielded the same playing XI.

India won the first T20I by nine wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Titas Sadhu Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.