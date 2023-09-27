Australia win toss, opt to bat against India in 3rd ODI

Rajkot: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday.

India skipper Rohit Sharma was back along with Virat Kohli and Kuldeep Yadav after they were rested for the first two matches of the series.

In other changes, Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by Washington Sundar, while Ishan Kishan also missed out as he is down with viral fever.

Australia made five changes to their XI with skipper Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell back, while spinner Tanveer Sangha will be making his debut.

India won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams:

Indian playing XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Australian playing XI

Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood.