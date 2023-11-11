Australia win toss, opt to bowl against Bangladesh; injured Glenn Maxwell rested

Pune: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bowl against Bangladesh in their World Cup match here on Saturday.

Australia made two changes, resting Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc and replacing them with Steve Smith and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.

For Bangladesh, Nasum Ahmed came in place of injured skipper Shakib Al Hasan while Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Shoriful Islam made way for Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan.

Teams: Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.