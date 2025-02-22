Sports

Australia win toss, opt to bowl against England in Champions Trophy

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Australia vs England Steve Smith Jos Buttler

Steve Smith (L); Jos Buttler (R)

Lahore: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bowl against England in their opening ICC Champions Trophy match here on Saturday.

Australia has drafted in in-form wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey in the middle-order, despite having another stumper in Josh Inglis.

Teams: England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Australia: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

cricket Jos Buttler Australia Vs England Steve Smith England vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy Champions Trophy Champions trophy 2025 2025 Champions Trophy