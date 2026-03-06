Perth (PTI): Australia captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the one-off Day/Night Test beginning here on Friday.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is playing the last match of her illustrious career.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said her team has four debutants in Pratika Rawal, Kashvee Gautam, Sayali Satghare and Kranti Gaud. Before the pink-ball Test, India had won the T20I series 2-1 but lost the three-match ODI contest 0-3.

The Teams

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Darcie Brown.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Kranti Gaud.