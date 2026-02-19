Australia Women beat India Women by 19 runs in second T20I

Canberra, Feb 19 (PTI) Australia beat India by 19 runs in the second Women's T20 International to draw the three-match series level at 1-1 here on Thursday.

Georgia Voll (88) and Beth Mooney (46) recorded the best-ever opening partnership of 128 runs for Australia against India as the hosts posted 163 for five after being asked to bat first.

In reply, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (36), Smriti Mandhana (31), Shafali Verma (29) were the main contributors for India, who ended at 144 for nine in 20 overs.

Ashleigh Gardner was the top bowler for Australia with fine figures of 3/22 in four overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Kim Garth, Sophie Molineux and Annabel Sutherland.

Brief Scores: Australia Women 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 88, Beth Mooney 46; Arundhati Reddy 2/30).

India Women: 144 for 9 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Smriti Mandhana 31, Shafali Verma 29; Ashleigh Gardner 3/22). PTI AH AM AH AM AM