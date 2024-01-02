Advertisment
#Sports

India to bat first as Australia decides to bowl after winning the toss

NewsDrum Desk
02 Jan 2024
Indian players stand for the national anthem at the start of the ODI cricket match between India and Australia

Mumbai: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final women's ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

India handed debut to 20-year-old bowling all-rounder Mannat Kashyap, who replaced Sneh Rana in the playing XI.

Australia also made one change, bringing in Megan Schutt for Darcie Brown.

Australia lead the series 2-0.

Teams: India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Deepti Sharma, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt.

