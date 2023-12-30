Advertisment
Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India

Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against India here on Saturday.

Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the first game on Thursday.

For India, Shreyanka Patil will make her one-day debut as she received her cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Teams: India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown. PTI UNG ATK ATK

