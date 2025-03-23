Australian cricketer David Warner flags Air India flight delay

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Australian cricketer David Warner on Saturday said he boarded an Air India aircraft with no pilots and waited for hours, with the airline responding that weather-related disruptions at the Bengaluru airport led to the operating crew getting delayed for the flight.

"We've boarded a plane with no pilots and waiting on the plane for hours. Why would you board passengers knowing that you have no pilots for the flight?" Warner said in a post on X.

In response, Air India said challenging weather in Bengaluru caused diversions and delays across all airlines.

“The crew operating your flight was held up on an earlier assignment affected by these disruptions, which led to a delay in departure. We appreciate your patience and thank you for choosing to fly with us," the airline said in a post on X.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained. PTI RAM RHL