Australian Open: Broadcaster apologizes after Novak Djokovic refuses TV interview

Melbourne: The host broadcaster has apologized after Novak Djokovic declined to do a customary post-match on-court interview at the Australian Open Sunday to protest comments made on air by someone who works for the TV network.

Advertisment

Djokovic said he wanted an apology from Channel 9 and Tony Jones, who called the 24-time Grand Slam champion overrated and a has-been, as well as an apparent reference to his deportation from Australia in 2022 for being unvaccinated for COVID-19, during an on-air appearance at Melbourne Park where a crowd of the player’s supporters were chanting.

Djokovic, a 37-year-old from Serbia, did not name Jones, but said a “famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster, Channel 9 ... made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

A few words about what happened on court. pic.twitter.com/jRof2npiwH — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 19, 2025

Advertisment

Djokovic said he would continue to avoid speaking to the network.

“I leave it to Channel 9 to handle this the way they think they see fit. That’s all,” Djokovic said.

Advertisment

Australia’s Nine Network issued a statement Monday and apologized to Djokovic “for any offense caused from comments made during a recent live cross.”

“No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans,” the statement said. “We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

Jones appeared on the Today program Monday to apologize, and said he meant the comments as “banter.”

Advertisment

“I considered it to be humor, which is consistent with most things I do,” he said. “Having said that, I was made aware ... that the Djokovic camp was not happy at all with those comments.

“I immediately contacted the Djokovic camp and issued an apology to them. And as I stand here now, I stand by that apology to Novak.”

Jones also apologized to any Serbian fans who didn’t interpret his comments as humorous.

Advertisment

“I do feel as though I’ve let down the Serbian fans,” he said. “I’m not just saying this to try and wriggle out of trouble or anything. I genuinely feel for those fans.”

“So, I can only again tell Novak what I told him 48 hours ago. And that is I do apologize if he felt that I disrespected him.”

Serbia’s Ambassador to Australia, Rade Stefanovic on Monday said Jones’ comments were “clearly unprofessional” and could not be considered in good humor, particularly the “most concerning” inference regarding Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the tournament three years ago.

Advertisment

“That event is still very much present in the minds of the Serbian people worldwide, including Australians of Serbian origin, who were also collectively victimized at the time,” the Sydney Morning Herald — which is also owned by the same parent company as Channel 9 — quoted Stefanovic as saying on Monday.

After beating Jiri Lehecka in three sets at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday to reach the quarterfinals, Djokovic was expected to speak to former player Jim Courier on television. Instead, Djokovic held the microphone and told the crowd: “Thank you very much for being here tonight. I appreciate your presence and the support. I’ll see you next round. Thank you very much.”

Later, at his news conference, Djokovic began with a statement, telling reporters why he didn’t do the interview and clarifying he was upset by Jones and the broadcaster, not Courier or the fans in the stadium.

Advertisment

He said that he also spoke to Craig Tiley, the CEO of Tennis Australia, about the issue.

“I just wanted to make sure that he knows where I stand and the reasons behind it,” Djokovic said. “So I told him: ‘If you guys want to fine me for not giving an on-court interview, that’s OK.’ I’ll accept that ’cause I feel like this is something that needs to be done. That’s all there is to it.”

Djokovic later posted a message on X reiterating why he declined to speak. That triggered a reply from billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who said “It’s way better just to talk to the public directly than go through the negativity filter of legacy media.”

Djokovic replied to Musk’s tweet with “Indeed” followed by a raised hands emoji.

Djokovic is scheduled to play No. 3-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. (AP)