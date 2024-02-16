Australia's Annabel Sutherland smashes fastest double century in women's Test history

Perth, Feb 16 (PTI) Australia's Annabel Sutherland on Friday smashed the fastest double hundred in women's Test history, achieving the feat in 248 balls on the second day of the one-off match against South Africa here.

The earlier fastest double century was scored by Karen Rolton off 306 balls made in 2001 against England in Leeds.

The 22-year-old Sutherland eventually got dismissed for 210 off 256 balls but not before helping Australia post a massive 575 for 9 declared in their first innings at the WACA, the highest total in women's Test cricket.

South Africa, who were shot out for 76 in their first innings, were 67 for 3 in their second essay at stumps on the second day, still trailing by 432 runs. Sutherland was three runs shy of Ellyse Perry's Australian highest individual record of 213 not out made in 2017.

Coming on to bat at No. 6, Sutherland scored only 7 runs off her first 35 balls but later toyed with the South African bowlers as she struck 27 fours and two sixes in her imperious knock.

Only three women have hit higher Test scores -- Pakistan's Kiran Baluch (242) in 2004, India's Mithali Raj (214) in 2002 and Perry.

Sutherland also became the youngest Australian woman, and second youngest overall, to hit a double century and just the ninth woman ever to reach the milestone.

Sutherland consumed 149 balls to reach to her hundred, just one short of her own record for fastest Test ton by a woman.

Before this match, Sutherland has scored 213 runs from four Tests after making her debut in 2021. PTI PDS PDS SSC SSC