Australia's road to sixth ODI World Cup trophy

Kolkata, Nov 19 (PTI) Australia extended their unparalleled record in ODI World Cup by winning their sixth trophy here on Sunday.

After defeats in their opening two matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next nine games in succession including an emphatic six-wicket victory over India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Here's Australia's journey to the top: Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata Final: Australia beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad. PTI BS AH AH