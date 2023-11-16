Australia’s road to World Cup final

Kolkata, Nov 16 (PTI) After defeats in their opening two World Cup matches, Australia came roaring back, winning their next eight games in succession, including the three-wicket victory in the semifinal against South Africa here Thursday.

They regrouped through their all-round strength and big stage experience to book a final berth against India on Sunday.

Here's Australia's journey into the World Cup final: Match 1: Australia lost to India by 6 wickets in Chennai Match 2: Australia lost to South Africa by 134 runs in Lucknow Match 3: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in Lucknow Match 4: Australia beat Pakistan by 62 runs in Bengaluru Match 5: Australia beat Netherlands by 309 runs in Delhi Match 6: Australia beat New Zealand by 5 runs in Dharamsala Match 7: Australia beat England by 33 runs in Ahmedabad Match 8: Australia beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets in Pune Match 9: Australia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets in Pune Semifinal: Australia beat South Africa by 3 wickets in Kolkata.