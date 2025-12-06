Australia''s torrid run in FIH Jr WC continues

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) Former champions Australia suffered another setback in the FIH Junior World Cup, going down 1–3 to England in the ninth to 12th classification match here on Saturday.

Australia, who came into the tournament high on confidence following its win at the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, continued to disappoint with their performance, once again coming second best.

Australia had won the tournament once way back in 1997 in Milton Keynes, England and since then they have been chasing the title despite being a hockey powerhouse.

For England, Kaden Draysey converted a penalty corner in the eighth minute, while Michael Royden (46th) and Ted Graves (60th) scored two field goals.

Australia's lone strike came from the stick of Kade Leigh in the 43rd minute.

In the 13-16th classification match here, Malaysia defeated Switzerland 7-3 on Saturday.

Aqil Mat (5th, 43rd) struck a brace, while Handzalah Hadi (6th), Harris Osman (19th) Rahuul M (21st), Azimuddin Kamaruddin (37th) and Danish Khairil (46th) were the other goal getters for Malaysia.

Switzerland's goals came from the sticks of Max Fischbach (13th), Leonard Kraxner (32nd) and Yannick Hug (53rd).

Japan also defeated Chile 3-1 in another 13-16th classification game, while Ireland beat South Africa 4-2 in another 9-12th play-off match, the last game of the day.

Ireland will now play England for the ninth position match.

Meanwhile in Madurai, Bangladesh beat Korea 5-3 in the 17th to 20th classification contest.

Star drag-flicker Amirul Islam (21st, 24th, 35th) continued to show his class in the tournament with three more goals, including two penalty corner conversions and one from penalty stroke to announce his arrival at the international stage.

Besides Amirul, Obidul Joy (52nd) and Rakibul Hasan (60th) scored two field goals for Bangladesh.

Minhyeok Lee (10th, 20th, 53rd) scored a hat-trick for Korea.

In other matches in Madurai, Austria beat China 3-1 in shoot-out after both sides were tied 1-1 at the regulation time in a 17-20th classification contest.

Egypt defeated Oman 8-2 in a 21-24 classification match in Madurai, while Canada beat Namibia 3-1. PTI SSC ATK