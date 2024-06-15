Avani, Durga make disappointing start in Czech Ladies Challenge

Czechia (Czech Republic), Jun 15 (PTI) India’s Avani Prasanth (79) and Durga Nittur (81) both made disappointing starts and were in danger of missing the cut here at the Czech Ladies Challenge on the LET Access Tour.

At the Panorama Golf Resort, Avani was hit by a quintuple bogey (5-over on a single hole) at par-4 third besides two other bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies in her 79.

Avani was at tied-80th while Durga was tied-107th and running the risk of missing the cut.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Hanee Song fired the round of the day (69) to sit at the top of the leaderboard.

Czech amateur Amalie Tauer, France’s Ariane Klotz and the Netherland’s Nikki Hofstede finished on two-under-par after the first round to tie second.

Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall, who won the 2021 Golf Uppsala Open as an amateur, sits in fifth on 71 (-1) alongside Scotland’s Clara Young. PTI COR DDV