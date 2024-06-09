Avani makes the cut in LET Access Series

Montauban (France), Jun 9 (PTI) Avani Prashanth made the cut despite a disappointing 78 in the second round of the Montauban Ladies Open on the LET Access Series.

Avani, who with a round of 71 was T-14 after the first day, faced the danger of missing the cut as she triple-bogeyed the par-4 15th, bogeyed the par-4 17th and double-bogeyed the par-4 18th. At 5-over for two rounds she was tied 46th.

The other Indian in the field, Durga Nittur (75-81) missed the cut.

Australia's Kelsey Bennett stayed one shot ahead heading into the final round. The New South Wales golfer had a commanding start with two birdies in the first three holes but then started to struggle and scored three bogeys in a row. She carded 2-over 74 and 7-under for two days.

Close on Bennett's heels is Italy's Erika De Martini who fired two consistent rounds of 69 to head into the final round on six-under-par.

Two shots behind Bennett lies Switzerland's Tiffany Arafi who has had a steady climb towards the top of the leaderboard with rounds of 70 and 69.

Scotland's Louise Duncan and German amateur Helen Briem are tied-fourth on four-under-par. PTI Cor AM AM AM