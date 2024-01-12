Avani Prashanth cards 3-under 70; finishes second

Melbourne, Jan 12 (PTI) Avani Prashanth carded a fine 3-under 70 in the fourth and final round but still ended up second to Rianne Mikhaela Malixi of the Philippines by one shot in the Australian Master of Amateurs Championships here Friday.

The Indian was in fine fettle and her 70 on the day saw her finishing the 72-hole event with a total of 6-under, even as the 16-year-old Malixi, who was tied with the Indian in the second place after three rounds, shot 4-under 69 to grab the title.

Avani had rounds of 71-68-77-70 for a 6-under 286 while Malixi with 70-72-74-69 carded 7-under 285.

Japan’s Nika Ito, who led after the first two rounds, finished third with 68-70-78-71 at 5-under 287, while the 54-hole leader, Australia’s Lion Higo was fourth with cards of 71-71-70-76.

Malixi and Avani will battle it out again next week at the Australian Amateurs and then at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific in Thailand in early February.

The win also marked a fine birthday present for Malixi’s mother, Michelle, who celebrated her birthday on Wednesday.

But Avani was not disheartened. “Well, I think it was a good week. I can’t complain too much. But I didn’t have the best day in the third round. But there’s always the next week.” Nevertheless, it was another fine result for Avani, who since finishing sixth at the same event last year, has been in great form.

She won individual honours at Queen Sirikit Cup, where Malixi was third. Avani also topped the Asian Games trials ahead of the professionals in India, but was only 18th at the event.

The Indian star also won the Ahlsell Final for professionals on the Ladies European Tour Access Series and was fourth in the individual section at the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, she was in Top-10 at LET’s pro events, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open and the Hero Women’s Indian Open, and closed 2023 with tied 13th finish at the Mallorca Ladies Open.

The other Indian participant in the women's section Heena Kang missed the 54-hole cut, as did Rohit Narwal and Sandeep Yadav.

It was a big win for Malixi, who was the most consistent player with rounds of 74 or better on each of the day, while Avani, Ito and Higo had a down round once each.

After a fine 32 front nine, when the finish became tight, Malixi broke away from Ito with a birdie on the par-3 16th.

She then capitalized on the latter’s costly mistake on the 17th to pull ahead. Malixi matched Avani’s pars in the last two holes to grab the win.

Malixi was emotional as she was given the symbolic Green Jacket of victory, while sharing the podium with men’s champion Phoenix Campbell. PTI Corr UNG