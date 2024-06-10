Avani Prashanth finishes 54th in LET Access Series tourney

Montauban (France), Jun 10 (PTI) Indian amateur golfer Avani Prashanth endured a disappointing finish at the Montauban Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour's Access Series, signing off 54th at the event here.

Avani, who had a good start to the week with a one-under 71, finished the last two days with 78-82. Her three-day total was 15-over 231 and finished 54th.

Earlier a second Indian, Durga Nittur missed the cut.

Both Avani and Durga will play at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge which begins on June 14.

German amateur Helen Briem secured her first victory at a professional event, one week after losing out on the win at the LET's Dormy Open Helsingborg in a play-off.

Briem came into the final day three shots behind day two leader Kelsey Bennett and showed she meant business by rolling in a birdie on the first hole.

She kept the momentum to card a 69 and win the title. Her first two rounds were 70-70 for a three day total of seven-under 281.

Switzerland's Tiffany Arafi finished second on six-under-par. Overnight leader Australia's Kelsey Bennett had a tough back-nine and finished solo third on five-under-par, while 2021 winner Marine Griffaut finished fourth in her professional debut alongside France's Ariane Klotz and England's Amy Taylor.