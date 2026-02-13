Avani Prashanth top Indian at 22nd in Riyadh

Riyadh, Feb 13 (PTI) A solid round of four-under 68 lifted Avani Prashanth to Tied-22nd with one round remaining in the PIF Saudi Ladies International Championship at Riyadh Golf Club.

Avani (69-71-68) had five birdies against one bogey and has a chance to make further improvement.

Her other two Indian colleagues, Aditi Ashok (72-69-71) was T-54, while Pranavi Urs (73-69-71) was T-57.

The other two Indians, Diksha Dagar and Hitaashee Bakshi had missed the cut.

First round leader, Hye-Jinn Choi of Korea returned to the top with a round of 65 and she is now 15-under and tied with Japan’s Rio Takeda (69-66-66).

South African Cassandra Alexander (67-67-68) is sole third, while second round leader Mimi Rhodes slipped to T-13 with a card of even par 72 and she is 11-under. PTI Cor ATK