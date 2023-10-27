Avani stays in contention in third place, lies one shot behind leaders

Abu Dhabi, Oct 27 (PTI) Teen Indian golfer Avani Prashanth shot one-under 71 in the third round to lie tied third at the World Amateur Team Championships here on Friday.

The 16-year-old did not have as many birdies as the first two days, and she also dropped her first bogey in three days at the Championships and yet stayed in contention for the top individual honours.

The World amateur No. 69 Avani, who plans to turn pro at the end of the season, now has a total of nine-under and is just one shot behind the co-leaders -- Chinese Taipei’s Huai-Chien Hsu (66) and overnight leader Thailand’s Navaporn Soontreeyapas (72), who bogeyed her last two holes to drop from 12-under to a 10-under total.

Avani was tied third with Spain’s Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (69) and Korea’s Kyorim Seo (71).

India’s other two members Mannat Brar (72-74-72) was tied-42nd and Nishna Patel (75-70-74) was T-90th.

The Queen Sirikit Cup winner in 2023, Avani, who was bogey free for the first two days, bogeyed the seventh for her first bogey after 42 blemish free holes. She made up with two birdies on the 10th and 13th. She stayed patient even though she missed more than a few birdie chances.

Avani had shared the lead after the first round and dropped to second after the second round.

In the team standings, Korea and Spain were tied for the top at 17-under with Thailand in third place at 16-under.

India, who were fourth after the first round, are now tied for the ninth spot. PTI Cor ATK ATK