Avani T-58th after third round of LPGA pre-qualifiers

Rancho Mirage (California), Aug 25 (PTI) Indian golfer Avani Prashanth suffered three bogeys in a four-hole stretch to be placed T-58th after third round of the LPGA Q-Series Pre-Qualifying Stage here.

She had three birdies against five bogeys at the Indian Well Classic Course.

With rounds of 69-71-74 she is 2-under for 54 holes. Avani is placed T-58th and made the cut for the fourth and final round of Pre-qualifiers at Dinah Shore.

Also making the fourth round was Sneha Singh (74-72-72) who carded 2-over 218. Sneha is T-113 and being in the top-125, she made the cut for the fourth and final round. Nikita Arjun and Drishti Karumbaya missed the cut.

If Avani qualifies for the final stage, she will need to turn professional before that. Even as an amateur Avani has won pro events, once on the LET Access Series in Europe and multiple times on Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India.

After the fourth round, the top-95 will move to the LPGA Series Qualifying Stage. PTI COR BS BS