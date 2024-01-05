Avani to lead Indian team at major golf events in Australia

Melbourne, Jan 4 (PTI) Talented golfer Avani Prashanth will lead a four-member Indian team, comprising two men and two women, at the prestigious Australian Masters of Amateur Championships and the Australian Amateurs this month.

The 17-year-old Avani, who has decided to hold off her plans to turn pro for some time, will feature in both events alongside Heena Kang, while Sandeep Yadav and Rohit will play in the men’s section.

The team will first feature in the annual Australian Masters of Amateur Championship from January 9-12 at the Southern Golf Club. A week later, the four Indians will play at the high-profile Australian Amateur Championship at the Yarra Yarra Golf Club and Keybrough Golf Club from January 16 to 19.

Avani is the only Indian to be ranked in the Top-50 of the world and has represented the country numerous times and even won the Queen Sirikit Cup. She was fourth in the individual section of the World Amateur Team Championships in Abu Dhabi, besides winning a professional event, while being an amateur, in Europe.

Heena, one of the two golf-playing sisters, Ceerat being the other, topped the domestic IGU Order of Merit for 2023 with a string of consistent performances and will wear India colours for the first time.

Among men, Rohit, who won twice last year in India and topped the IGU Order of Merit, and Sandeep Yadav, a consistent performer, will form the Indian team.

Rohit was also the runner-up at the 2023 All India Amateur Championships in Kolkata. Interestingly, Sandeep Yadav won the 2022 All India Amateurs, the Indian Golf Union’s flagship event, which is more than 100 years old.

"It is always an honour to play for India. I have had some good results in 2023 and my long term aim is pro golf, but right now these two events in Australia, which are very prestigious, are my focus," said Avani, a two-time All India Amateur winner.

"I have a lot of big events coming up in 2024, and hopefully the results will be even better than 2023, which was a great year for me." Heena, who like Avani is coached by Laurence Brotheridge from Leeds, UK, is hoping to make a mark in her international debut.