Avani to spearhead Indian challenge at Women's Asia-Pacific

Pattaya (Thailand), Jan 31 (PTI) The eloquent Avani Prashanth will be accompanied by five other Indians as the region's finest young golfers get ready for the sixth Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship here.

This week the event returns to the Siam Country Club, which hosted the tournament two years ago. As many as 22 countries will be represented by 90 golfers.

Besides Avani, India will be represented by Vidhatri Urs, Mannat Brar, Heena Kang, Keerthana Rajeev Nair and Saanvi Somu.

A little over a dozen of the 90 golfers are in the world's Top-100, and they will rub shoulders with players who are from countries in different stages of development of the game.

Avani said, "This tournament is a bookmark event for all of us in our calendars. It gives us exposure to play against the best in Asia, so that is definitely one big advantage.

"And just what the APGC does for all of us we're all so grateful for. And not only do we get to play with the best, but also make lifelong relationships that will become useful when you start playing on the LPGA or LET together.

"And I think once you win I think it's great because that gives you a head start as a young amateur and what you should and should not do." Defending champion, Eila Galitsky of Thailand, added, "So just what Avani said. It is great exposure, and the opportunity to just make friendships from around the world, around Asia, and the opportunity to get to play majors and compete with the top pros in the world is truly amazing." While Avani is looking to make her fourth, and possibly, her last shot at WAAP, Galitsky is banking on a change in fortunes at the Siam Country Club.

If the 17-year-old Galitsky, the winner at the Singapore Island Country Club last year, wins again, she will become the first player to defend her WAAP title and also the first two-time winner of the region's premier amateur event for women.

In 2022, Galitsky struggled with her putter at the Siam Country Club's Waterside Course and was tied 35th.

Avani, at 42nd, is two places behind Galitsky in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Avani and Galitsky, who have forged a friendship going back to the time they were Under-10, have competed often against each. In six previous clashes around the world, they are tied 3-3 as their personal score.