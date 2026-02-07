Avasthi, Deshpande fashion Mumbai''s fight back against Karnataka

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Seasoned pacers Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande spearheaded a strong Mumbai comeback as they took a 136-run second-innings lead over Karnataka on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Saturday.

After suffering a dramatic batting collapse and being bowled out for just 120 on the opening day, Mumbai bounced back in style, courtesy of incisive spells from Avasthi (4/27) and Deshpande (4/33).

Resuming at 110 for two, Karnataka looked poised to secure a sizeable first-innings lead, with Mayank Agarwal leading the resistance with a fluent 92 off 134 balls.

However, Deshpande and Avasthi exploited the conditions superbly to trigger a dramatic collapse, as Karnataka lost eight wickets for just 63 runs.

Eight of their batters failed to reach double figures, and the side eventually settled for a slender 53-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 173.

Mumbai's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Akhil Herwadkar (33) responded aggressively, racing to 77 in just 12.2 overs to quickly erase the deficit.

However, the hosts suffered a brief setback as both openers fell in quick succession, with Herwadkar run out following a mix-up and Jaiswal stumped off Shreyas Gopal in the very next over.

Akash Anand (53 not out) and Musheer Khan (49) then steadied the innings with a crucial 112-run partnership, ensuring Mumbai tightened their grip on the contest.

Mumbai ended the day at 189 for 2.

Brief Scores.

Mumbai 120 & 189 for 2 in 52 overs (Akash Ananad 53 batting, Musheer Khan 49 batting; Shreyas Gopal 1/35.

Karnataka 173 all out in 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 92; KL Rahul 28; Mohit Avasthi 4/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/33). PTI APA KHS