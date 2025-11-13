Axar or Kuldeep: India weigh spin balance as Gill admits 'conflict' over final XI

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill on Thursday admitted that India are facing a "conflict" over their bowling combination ahead of the first Test against South Africa with Axar Patel's all-round utility pitted against Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking variety.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir's preference for batting depth makes Axar a strong contender. Yet, Kuldeep’s form and ability to strike in clusters have kept the discussion open till the morning of the match.

"Yeah, this time of the year, there’s always that conflict -- whether to go for an extra all-rounder or an extra spinner," Gill said on the eve of the Test at Eden Gardens.

"That's why I said we’ll see the wicket in the morning and decide what combination gives us the best chance to win the Test.” Asked specifically what will be team's choice between Axar and Kuldeep, he said, "Let's leave that one for tomorrow. You can find out at the toss." Both Axar and Kuldeep had extended bowling spells at nets under Gambhir's watchful eyes, followed by long batting stints as the think-tank assessed their match readiness.

While Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are automatic picks, local lad Akash Deep is the third seamer in the squad.

India went in with Kuldeep as the third spinner in their last home Test against the West Indies. He was also their top-wicket-taker with 12 wickets at 19.50 average.

Playing for India A in the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru, he returned with just one wicket across both innings on a flat-deck.

But against a stronger South African unit -- fresh from a 1-1 draw in Pakistan -- has prompted a tactical rethink.

Without revealing much, Gill underlined that spinners still remain India’s game-changers.

"We've more or less finalised it. Actually, when we came yesterday, the wicket looked a little different. Today, it looks a bit different again. We’ll come tomorrow and see how it looks.

"In this part of India, light goes off a little early, so we have to keep that in mind. Generally, fast bowlers get a bit of help in the morning and evening. Once we assess the wicket tomorrow, we’ll decide accordingly.

"And yes, whenever we play in India, spinners generally decide the game. The better the quality of your spin attack, the better your chances of winning." Gill also highlighted the batting cushion offered by India’s spin all-rounders.

"We are fortunate to have good batting all-rounders, be it Axar, Washington or Jadeja. Their bowling and batting records are excellent, especially in India. It's going to be an exciting Test, and it's good to have more options," he said.

However, he did not rule out the pacers' influence on a dry Kolkata pitch.

“Reverse swing plays a big part if it's a dry wicket. During the 2024 series against England the pacers took crucial wickets even as the pitches were spin friendly.

“On wickets like these, especially towards the end of the year, there’s early moisture. If you can get the ball to reverse, fast bowlers are always in the game.” There has also been debate around Mohammad Shami’s omission, despite his strong domestic showing. Gill acknowledged it wasn’t an easy call.

“A bowler of his quality... There aren’t many like him. But we also have to consider the bowlers playing right now. They’ve done a terrific job. You can’t ignore the performances of someone like Akash Deep or Prasidh. We all know what Siraj and Bumrah have done in Test cricket.

“Sometimes it’s difficult for players like Shami Bhai when they have to miss out. But it’s important for us to plan ahead -- to see what kind of bowlers give us the best chance, especially when playing in New Zealand or other foreign countries.” Asked if Shami remained in future plans, Gill put the ball in selectors' court.

“I think the selectors would be able to give you a better answer to that.” Now leading India in two formats and vice-captaining in T20Is, Gill admitted he is still learning to manage his workload.

“I’m still figuring out how to manage it. Since the Asia Cup, we’ve been playing back-to-back, travelling and switching formats within days. I’m trying to find what works best to perform across formats.

“The challenge is more mental than physical. Physically, I feel fine apart from a bit of jet lag coming from Australia. Mentally, it can be tough because every format and venue demands something different. But it's a good challenge and a great learning curve for me." Looking ahead, Gill said defending World Test champions South Africa would test India's resilience.

"These two Tests are going to be very important to qualify for the WTC final. They are the reigning World Test champions and we know that it won't be easy. There will be difficult moments. But as a team, we have shown that whenever there are difficult moments, we have handled them well.

"The way they played the last series and drew in Pakistan was impressive. It’s difficult for a foreign team to come to Asia and do well. That's why they are the reigning WTC champions. It’s going to be a good series." PTI TAP UNG PM AT AT