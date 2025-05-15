Axar, Rahul join DC training; Chameera only overseas player on resumption day

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Skipper Axar Patel, veteran batter KL Rahul were among the prominent names during the training resumption of Delhi Capitals ahead of their 12th and last IPL home game against Gujarat Titans here on Saturday. The IPL was stopped for a week due to military tension between India and Pakistan and on Thursday, DC resumed their net sessions.

All the Indian players were present on the day and the only overseas cricketer to attend the session was Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC