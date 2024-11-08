Ayan, Devank star as Patna Pirates secure close victory over Jaipur Panther

Hyderbad, Nov 8 (PTI) The young duo of Ayan Lohchab (14) and Devank Dalal (11) scored 25 points between them as the Patna Pirates secured an impressive 43-41 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

Both raiders scored well-earned Super 10s, but it was a late surge from the Patna Pirates defenders that was enough to overturn Arjun Deshwal's 20 points, taking them to third on the points table as they wrap up their matches in the Hyderabad leg of PKL 11.

In the other fixture of the day, Dabang Delhi K.C. were at their fluent best as they brushed away the Tamil Thalaivas 39-26 while It was a ruthless defensive effort from the Dabang Delhi K.C., with both Yogesh and Ashish Malik recording High 5s, while Ashu Malik carried on his exceptional form to record another Super 10.

Yogesh, Ashish and the rest of the Dabang Delhi K.C defence were disciplined.

Ashish Malik became the second defender for Dabang Delhi K.C. to pick up a High Five as the season 8 champions continued to be relentless, especially on the defensive end.

In the end, it was a comfortable 13-point win for Dabang Delhi K.C. as they pick up their fourth win of the season. PTI APA KHS