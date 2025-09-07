Ayush, Dilshad, Prayas guide Bengal to win in U-23 Men’s Inter State Multi-Day meet

Puducherry, Sep 7 (PTI) A brilliant all-round performance helped Bengal outclass Jharkhand by 117 runs in the Under-23 Men’s Inter State Multi-Day Tournament (Siechem Trophy) here on Sunday.

Bengal posted 264/9, thanks to Ayush Kumar Singh (165 not out).

In reply, Jharkhand managed only 147/9 in 54.4 overs. Dilshad Khan (4-34) and Prayas Ray Barman (3-46) were superb with the ball while Harsh Dev Gautam and Jeet Thakur claimed one wicket each.

Ayush was adjudged the Man of the Match for his brilliant batting. PTI TAP DDV