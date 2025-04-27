Ayush, Pantsulaia and Savchenko in joint lead at Maharashtra Open Grandmaster Chess

Pune, Apr 27 (PTI) India’s Ayush Sharma, Georgia’s Levan Pantsulaia and Russia’s Boris Savchenko were in the joint lead after the ninth round of the third Maharashtra International Open Grandmaster Chess Tournament here on Sunday.

Ayush got the better of Abhijeet Gupta of PSPB while Pantsulaia won against Nitish Belurkar from Goa. Savchenko was the winner in the clash against India’s Deep Sengupta of PSPB to go into the lead.

Meanwhile, in the below 1800 rating event, Alaukik Sinha was in the lead after the sixth round.

Results - A Category (9th round): Ayush Sharma (7pts, MP) bt Abhijeet Gupta (6pts, PSPB); Neelash Saha (6.5pts, RSPB) drew with Petrosyan Manuel (6.5pts, ARM); Levan Pantsulaia (7pts,GEO) bt Nitish Belurkar (6pts, GA); Boris Savchenko (7pts,RUS) bt Deep Sengupta (6pts,PSPB); Akshay Borgaonkar (6pts,MH) drew with Sanikidze Tornike (6.5pts, GEO); Maksim Schekachikhin (5.5pts, FIDE) lost to Sandipan Chanda (6.5pts,WB); Deepan Chakkravarthy J (6.5pts,RSPB) bt Utsab Chatterjee (5.5pts, WB); Shahil Dey (6.5pts, AS) bt Harsh Suresh (5.5pts, TN); David Gochelashvii (6pts,RUS) drew with Mohmmad Shaikh (6pts,Mah); John Veny Akkarakaran (6pts, Kel) drew with GA Stany (5.5pts, KA). PTI DDV ATK