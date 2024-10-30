Ayush, Sathish advance to pre-quarterfinals at Hylo Open badminton tournament in Germany

Saarbrucken (Germany), Oct 30 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Ayush Shetty and Sathish Kumar Karunakaran advanced to the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after beating their respective opponents here on Wednesday.

Shetty beat Joakim Oldorff of Finland 21-12 21-17 in the first round match that lasted 38 minutes. He will face Giovanni Toti of Italy next.

Karunakaran defeated compatriot Chirag Sen 22-20 22-24 17-21 in a hard-fought match that went for one hour and three minutes.

In another men's singles first round match, India's Tharun Mannepalli lost to Collins Valentine Filimon of Austria 19-21 19-21.

In the women's singles, India's Keyura Mopati lost 8-21 12-21 to Anna Siess Ryberg of Denmark. PTI PDS PDS AH AH