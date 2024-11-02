Ayush Shetty crashes out in semifinals of Hylo Open

Saarbrucken (Germany), Nov 2 (PTI) Unseeded Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty crashed out in the men's singles semifinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 tournament after losing to fourth seed Christo Popov of France here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Shetty, world ranked 51st, started off well but lost the steam as the match progressed to lose 17-21 13-21 to his world no. 28 French rival.

It was the first meeting between the two shuttlers where the Indian came out second best.

Later in the day, sixth seed Malvika Bansod will be up against eighth seed Julie Dawall Jakobsen of Denmark in the women's singles semifinals. PTI SSC SSC KHS