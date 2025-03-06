Ayush Shetty makes Orleans Masters quarters

Orleans (France), Mar 6 (PTI) Unheralded Ayush Shetty continued his dream run at the Orleans Masters, advancing to the quarterfinals, while former world number one Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy bowed out in the second round of the tournament here on Thursday.

Shetty, who has a world ranking of 48, stunned Hong Kong's world ranked 38th Jason Gunawan with a 21-17, 21-17 victory in 50 minutes, securing his place in the quarterfinals.

Shetty had earlier shocked former world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore in straight games in his opening round.

Kidambi Srikanth faced top seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia and suffered a 11-21, 17-21 defeat in just 30 minutes.

Prannoy also fell to a higher-ranked opponent, losing to second seed Lin Chun-yi of Chinese Taipei 18-21, 9-21 in 37 minutes.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde received a walkover into the quarterfinals after their opponents, Yang Po-Hsuan and Ling Fang Hu withdrew.

In men's doubles, P Krishnamurthy Roy and S Pratheek K were eliminated by the fourth-seeded duo of Lee J H and P H Yang, losing 16-21, 13-21 in the round of 16. PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM