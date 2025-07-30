Ayush Shetty storms into Macau Open quarters; Dhruv-Tanisha also advance

Macau, Jul 30 (PTI) Seventh seed Ayush Shetty eased into the quarterfinals of the Macau Open BWF Super 300 tournament with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai, here on Wednesday.

World No. 31 Shetty made short work of the 66th-ranked Huang, winning 21-10, 21-11 in just 31 minutes.

In mixed doubles, fifth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 18th in the world, outclassed Thailand's Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan 21-10, 21-15 in a brisk 26-minute encounter.

However, it was the end of the road for Sathish Kumar Karunakaran in men's singles, as he went down to Malaysia's Justin Hoh 19-21, 12-21 in 37 minutes in the pre-quarterfinals.

India also suffered a setback in mixed doubles, with the 34th-ranked pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde losing to Chinese Taipei's Wu Guan Xun and Lee Chia Hsin 20-22, 17-21 in another 37-minute clash. PTI TAP KHS KHS