Azerbaijan International: Devika continues winning run, Sathwki-Sharma clinch mixed doubles crown

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) India's upcoming women's singles player Devika Sihag bagged her second consecutive title on the international circuit while Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma clinched the mixed doubles crown in the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku on Sunday.

Devika, who had become only the third Indian women's singles player to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters last week, continued her winning streak by beating compatriot Navya Kanderi 21-10 21-13 in the final.

Speaking to BAI Media after the title triumph, Devika said she was happy with the way she played these two weeks despite not training a lot.

"I will now have almost a month to train before I play my next tournament and I am looking forward to it," said Devika, who is hoping to get entry into the Swiss Open with her improved ranking.

Earlier, national champions Sathwik and Radhika kept their nerves under pressure to upset third seeds Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman 24-22 10-21 24-22 in an hour and two minutes.