Azhar Ali could get a senior position in PCB

Karachi, Oct 9 (PTI) Pakistan's former Test captain, Azhar Ali, has emerged as a frontrunner to be appointed in a new, senior position in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look after its youth development programme.

The PCB on Wednesday advertised for the position of Director Youth Cricket for which they have kept a deadline of October 31 for interested candidates to apply.

Interested candidates must have played at least 50 Tests for their country.

According to an insider Azhar Ali is the frontrunner for the post as he has also expressed his interest in working with the junior level players and improving the system.

"Another former former captain, Mohammad Yousuf is also keen on working in this position and was one reason why he resigned as national selector," the insider said.

The PCB has created the new post to ensure the appointed candidate will work from the under-13 to under-19 levels with the regional coaches, academies and players. He will also be tasked with scouting new talent and grooming it through a proper system.

The insider said another reason for creating this post was to end politics and age verification frauds in the age group tournaments.