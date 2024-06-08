Baartman's four-for helps South Africa restrict Netherlands to 103/9 in T20 World Cup

New York, Jun 8 (PTI) Ottneil Baartman returned with a four-wicket haul as South Africa restricted the Netherlands to a paltry 103 for 9 in their Group D T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Baartman once again produced a measly spell to record 4-0-11-4 while Anrich Nortje (2/19) and Marco Jansen (2/20) provided strong support as the Proteas bowlers ruled the roost.

For the Netherlands, Sybrand Engelbrecht (40) and Logan van Beek (23) forged a crucial seventh-wicket partnership.

Engelbrecht and van Beek came together when the Netherlands were reeling at 48/6 in the 12th over and were in danger of being shot out for a small total. The pair put on vital 54 runs to take their side past the 100-run mark.

Brief scores: Netherlands: 103 for 9 in 20 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 40, Logan van Beek 23; Marco Jansen 2/20, Ottneil Baartman 4/11, Anrich Nortje 2/19) vs South Africa. PTI DDV SSC SSC