Babar absent as Naqvi delivers 'beat India at any cost' pep talk

Dubai, Feb 23 (PTI) Pakistan's star batter Babar Azam was conspicuous by his absence from the team's training and there was no clarity on his availability for the Champions Trophy clash against India here on Sunday even as the country's cricket board chief Mohsin Naqvi urged the side to win "at any cost".

Speculation is rife that he may be not be considered for the match after he was not seen at the practice session on Saturday evening. The practice was attended by PCB chief Naqvi and Azam was the only player who chose to take the day off.

Azam copped a lot of criticism for a 94-ball 64 in the 60-run loss to New zealand in the opening match. He was lambasted for failing to accelerate while the asking rate crept up in the chase of 320 runs in Karachi.

Interim head coach Aqib Javed, who addressed the media after practice, did not give any specific reason for Azam's absence, saying that the former captain chose to rest.

Last night, Naqvi met the Pakistan cricket team at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and urged them to win Sunday's crucial match against India "at any cost" to silence critics. Pakistan would be knocked out of the tournament if they lose this game.

The team was scheduled to practice for about two hours but the proceedings were halted within an hour as Naqvi took "stock of things", met captain Mohammad Rizwan and head coach Aqeeb Javed and discussed cricketing matters with them.

PTI has learnt through reliable sources that he urged the captain, coach and players to give it their best shot against India and win the match to "silence their critics, including himself." He was seen having a long chat with pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Naqvi, who was reportedly unhappy with the selection of the team, made it a point to meet each and every player, coach and support staff.

Later, Naqvi told media-persons that the Pakistani team was ready to face India and do well against them.

"It would be a great game and our team is fully prepared and in my opinion, they are in form. We are with our team, whether they win or lose," he said.

When asked about Pakistan having to play India here despite being the hosts of Champions trophy, he quipped: "You should ask this to Indians if the same would have happened to them, then how they would have felt?" India had refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns and are playing their share of Champions Trophy matches in Dubai. Even the final of the tournament will be held in Dubai if India go the distance. PTI SR PM PM PM