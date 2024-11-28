Babar Azam and other seniors slated for comeback for South Africa tour

Karachi: Senior players Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah are in line to make a comeback to the national One-day squad for the South Africa tour.

The Pakistani selectors are expected to announce the squads for the three ODIs, three T20 Internationals and two Tests in South Africa soon.

"Fakhar who was dropped for the white-ball series in Australia and Zimbabwe because of a failed fitness test and knee problem has apparently worked on his fitness and is in line to be considered for the white ball matches in South Africa," a source, close to the national selectors, said.

The source also said the selectors have suggested the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to send the group of players selected only for Test series, earlier to South Africa for a training camp for better preparation.

He said that former captain Babar along with Shaheen and Naseem who were rested for the Zimbabwe tour would also be named in the ODI and Test squads.

"As far as the T20 squad is concerned the selectors are still deliberating on giving more exposure to the pool of new players for the format who were picked for the Australia and Zimbabwe series," the source said.

He said Fakhar might be also called up for the T20 matches but Babar, Shaheen and Naseem could be played in just the three ODIs and two Tests.

Senior selector, Aaqib Javed is already in Zimbabwe with the team after being named the interim head coach of the white-ball squads while Australian Jason Gillespie will remain head coach for the Test series in South Africa.

The Tests are important for South Africa as they still have a chance to sneak into the World Test Championship final.