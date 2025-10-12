Babar Azam fans cheer Masood dismissal to see star batter at crease

Lahore, Oct 12 (PTI) A rare sight unfolded on day one of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Sunday when home fans cheered the dismissal of their own captain, Shan Masood.

The reason: Babar Azam, Pakistan's star batter and fan favorite, was next at the crease.

The stadium erupted in applause and cheering as the former skipper walked in, though he fell soon after tea for 23.

Shan who made 76 runs in a 161-run second wicket stand with Imam ul Haq (93) was given out leg before to Prenelan Subrayan in the second session but he decided to take the DRS review.

Surprisingly, majority of the crowd who was present at the ground cheered when the big screen showed the umpire’s decision to be right and Shan trudged back to the pavillion.

The reaction to Shan's dismissal and welcome for Babar even prompted South African commentator, Shaun Pollock to express amazement and remark that someone needs to remind the crowd you don't do this with your captain.

A sizeable number of people were at the stadium since the Pakistan Cricket Board had kept free entry to three to four enclosures in a bid to attrack more spectators.

They appeared to be successful in a way because despite free entry most of the enclosures remained empty. PTI COR TAP